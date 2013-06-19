Free app brings you the best of fantasy art

'Rising Stars' is an annual competition run by our sister title, sci-fi and fantasy art magazine ImagineFX, to find the best new digital art talent. This year's competition opens this Friday, and to celebrate, ImagineFX has we've released an app filled with the inspirational art of last year's contest. You can download it right now, and it's totally free!



If you haven't already got the ImagineFX app from Apple Newsstand (that's free too!), you'll need to download that first - then you'll be able to see the amazing Rising Stars app. It's packed with amazing artwork - the perfect inspiration for your own illustrations.

Full details of Rising Stars 2013 will be announced this Friday, along with the new issue of ImagineFX. There'll be some incredible prizes to win, and a professional panel of judges to look at your artwork.

2012 Illustration category winner Liz Alba features on the new free app

You'll find the winners, like Lu Hau (pictured), on the new app, and a raft of amazing entries – the very best in digital art today!

Tuomas Korpi was joint winner of the environment category in 2012

Find out more about ImagineFX here.