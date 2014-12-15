Get your artwork printed and win prizes with deviantART

Enter the competition to win a print out of your very own artwork

Fed up with the usual gifts or running out of ideas? Well, after scanning through our Christmas gift ideas for creatives and you're still stuck, why not take a look at this ace competition? Wacom and deviantART have joined forces to inspire you to give the gift of art this holiday season.

So this is how it works – you create a piece of art that illustrates a precious possession, whether physical, emotional, or spiritual, that you’d like to share with someone special in your life. 50 semi-finalists will be selected by designated members of deviantART, and semi-finalists and winners will receive prints of their entry to share with friends and loved ones.

Top entrants will receive even greater prizes including up to $2000, deviantART membership, Intuos Pro Medium Pen Tablets and more. So, what have you got to lose? Enter the competition today and you could really bring a smile to someone's face and bag some brilliant prizes for yourself in the meantime!

