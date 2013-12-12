257 Christmas gift ideas for creatives

There's less than two weeks left till Christmas and time is slipping away to find that perfect gift for the creative in your life. But if you're still short of ideas, don't panic! We've rounded up 257 fantastic gift ideas courtesy of some great gift guides put together by ourselves and our sister publications. So you're sure to find what you're looking for!

With the Little Printer you can print a miniature newspaper at the push of a button

Top designers and illustrators reveal what they want to find under the tree on Christmas morning. Some of their choices may surprise you!

These classic tomes will put a smile on the face of any graphic designer

Want to buy a gift for a graphic designer (or give someone a hint about what you'd like)? Then check out this great list of must-have books. There's no fluff, they're all true classics.

This little work-aid provides a series of apertures cut into a stainless steel rule, each defining a different UI element

Are you struggling to come up with a useful, interesting or playful Christmas gift idea for the web designer in your life? Check out our list of 20 amazing gift ideas.

Ethan Marcotte's book assists you in catering for mobile browsers, tablets, netbooks and also massive widescreen displays

Looking for the perfect gift for a web designer or developer? Here are 50 brilliant books they'll absolutely love. (Spoiler alert: Responsive web design features quite prominently.)

The Lastolite Ezybox Speed-lite Softbox is designed to fit onto your flashgun and turn it into a mini-softbox

Tech Radar cherry-picks a selection of the best photographic products and accessories around, with a range of options to suit just about any kind of photographer.

We've seen stands for the MacBook Pro before, but Twelve South claims that this is the first that's height-adjustable

External hard drives, docking stations, mobile printers and much more for the Apple computer owner in your life.

TruGlide's Duo Stylus Pen is the perfect illustration or note-taking iPad accessory

If the designer in your life uses an iPad, it's a sure-fire opportunity for gift-giving. This list can help you whittle down the possible presents for use with Apple's tablet.

With precise, natural audio as well as all-important AirPlay support, the Pure Contour i1 Air speaker could well be the perfect Apple fan's speaker

With the new iPhone 5s and 5c models appearing alongside the iPhone 4s, a good few new iPhone owners will abound this holiday season. And what better way to indulge them than with a top accessory for their device?

This Philips 27-inch monitor is big enough to make 3D movies look stunning just a few feet from your face

TechRadar brings together the best tech for home cinema enthusiasts, from projectors to monitors; speakers to, er, popcorn makers.

Pint-sized version of Lomo's celebrated retrocam, which celebrated its fifth birthday this year. It takes good ol' 110 film and fits a tweenie's grip

From cameras to smartphones, monitors to notebooks, T3 rounds up the best gifts for tech-heads this Christmas.

We love this arty poster by illustrator Matt Needle

As excitement mounts over the forthcoming Batman vs Superman movie, and its no surprise there's a ton of amazing Batman-related gifts available for the superhero fan inside us all. Here we round up 15 of the best.

The dark lord of the Sith is a loving father in Jeffrey Brown's book Darth Vader and Son

How many designers do you know who are obsessed with Star Wars? Quite a few, we'd guess. Check out these 10 brilliant Star Wars inspired design toys and products to keep them happy.

Liked this? Read these!

We hope that's helped! If you've found any great design-related merchandise that would make a perfect Christmas present, please let us know about it in the comments!