What it takes to be a top Star Wars illustrator

"The Force is like your artistic talent, it needs to be trained and challenged," says this month's cover artist, Andrew Theophilopoulos – and we couldn't agree more!

Choose your side with two exclusive covers created by Andrew. Are you on the side of the mysterious Kylo Ren, or Rey the desert scavenger?

Our brand new heroine, Rey storms one cover, while the Dark Side's Kylo Ren claims the other: get both and you will see the full, expanded cover art as it's meant to be: light vs dark!

On top of this, you can learn how Andrew created the stunning expanded cover art for issue 129 and give it a go yourself by following his workshop.

We also had the honor of chatting to Star Wars artist, Dave Seeley about his influences and the ups and downs of becoming a successful artist.

Want to know more? Here's a preview of the new issue:

Also included in issue 129...

Become a professional artist in 10,000 hours: we find out what it takes to go pro and level up your art if you're coming in from a different field.

We have a Star Wars special Q&A covering everything from regal sci-fi clothing and film baddies, to environment concept designs and 3D battle scenes.

We delve into the art of Aaron McBride, and find out how he grew up from a sci-fi loving child to becoming a Star Wars concept artist.

If that isn't enough Star Wars love for you, learn how to paint an epic Drew Struzan style Star Wars line-up in pencil and oils with Tsuyoshi Nagano's traditional workshop.

As well as this you could WIN a BB-8 Droid and as per usual, we have plenty more digital art news, reviews and workshops with over 4 hours of pro video tuition and 256 free custom brushes! Get your copy today.