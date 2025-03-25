Gamers are just realising that Metal Gear Solid 2 was way ahead of its time

News
By published

Will we ever see another leap as big as from PS1 to PS2?

An screenshot from Metal Gear Solid 2
(Image credit: Konami)

Video games today may seem like a world away from where they were at the start of the century, but it's easy to forget just how impressive some old games were back in the day. One example that's currently seeing a bit of a rediscovery is Metal Gear Solid 2.

Perhaps inspired by Konami's upcoming Unreal Engine 5 MGS Snake Eater remake, gamers have been reappraising the developer's PS2 game. And they're noticing just how impressive it was for its time (see our pick of the best retro consoles if you want to relive more classic games).

