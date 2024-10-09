Get Christmas sorted early: you won’t find better gifts for under $99 this Prime Day
I guarantee you there's something for everyone here.
There are just a few hours left of Amazon's October Prime Day event, and I know we're only in October – but this is surely the perfect excuse to tick some Christmas gifts off your list early. I've already spent more than I bargained for on these Pokémon Lego alternatives this Prime Day, but I'm not done just yet.
My nephew wants a lightsaber, my fiance is a gamer, and my mum loves to draw. Is it possible to find something for everybody? From fun stocking fillers to everyday essentials, the deals I've rounded up below are perfect for tech enthusiasts, gamers of all ages, plus those who like to get creative and hands-on.
There's nothing wrong with treating yourself on Prime Day, either. So be sure to take a look at our favourite Prime Day deals for creatives so far, as well as our dedicated roundups of the best Apple Prime Day deals plus don't miss these impressive Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals (we're still adding more to this so stick with us).
3Doodler Start+ Essentials bundle: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
SAVE $15: 3D pens are invaluable tools for creatives who like to get hands-on and crafty. No matter your age or profession, you're guaranteed to have fun. As a parent, if you're looking to reduce your child's screen time, then the 3Doodler Start+ 3D pen is an affordable and safe way to engage with them, and learn STEM concepts in the process.
See our review of the very similar 3Doodler Create+ model which we gave four stars.
Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Printer: $89.95 $76.46 at Amazon
SAVE $13.49: This Mini Link printer from Fujifilm is perfect if you're someone who loves printing out photos for keepsakes and scrapbooking, combined with the luxury of printing on real Instax film cartridges too. I reviewed this link printer for our sister site, Digital Camera World, and gave it 4 stars.
Even if you don't own an Instax camera, the Mini Link printer connects to your smartphone via an app to print any image you like, with options to customise your prints with stickers, text, and even QR codes should you choose.
Divoom Ditoo Pixel speaker: $129.99 $79 at Amazon
Save $50: This adorable little desktop retro pixel pet from Divoom can function as a Bluetooth speaker, a smart alarm clock, a radio, and has mechanical backlit key switches. I know what you're thinking. Yes. This is absolutely useless – but SO CUTE.
UK Deal – £89.99 £53.20 at Amazon
Moleskine Classic Expanded Notebook: $27.99 $19 at Amazon
SAVE $8.99: It's rare that we see a deal on Moleskine notebooks, which are a staple for many creatives, and if you were going to buy one anyway, for when yours runs out or perhaps as a gift, then now is the perfect time.
This is the slightly larger notebook, with 400 pages, and comes either ruled or lined with a hardcover.
CRKD Nitro Deck: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon
Save $30: We've covered the Nitro Deck a few times before, but if you're unfamiliar, it's a Joy-Con alternative for the Nintendo Switch console or it can also be used as a wired controller for PC. Your Switch slots into the middle, and it promises zero stick drift which is a bonus for gamers.
Lego Walt Disney Tribute Camera: $99.99 $69.59 at Amazon
Save $30: I love all things Disney, cameras, and Lego. So this deal jumped out at me immediately. It would make a great gift for the Disney fan in your life, as well as any younger children who like to build things (though it is advertised for adults).
The set includes 3 Lego Disney minifigures: Grayscale Mickey Mouse, Grayscale Minnie Mouse, and Walt Disney, plus Bambi and Dumbo animal figures.
