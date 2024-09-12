Why lighting is the secret ingredient to marketing visuals

Features
By ,
published

Conrad Allan and Dmitriy Glazyrin explore how lighting is used in CGI marketing collateral, and how matte paintings can sell a piece.

An image showing use of lighting in marketing visuals
(Image credit: Mondlicht Studios)

All marketing campaigns need compelling imagery – something that shows off the product or service you’re trying to promote. When it comes to creating CG assets for physical items, however, there’s a tendency to overlook what makes them feel real: light. Teams often have very little time to pull assets together, and making them look cool can easily trump making them look realistic… and cool. But it’s the absolute secret ingredient to elevating the look of a product spot.

Why CGI is useful in marketing visuals

Image 1 of 6
An image showing use of lighting in marketing visuals
(Image credit: Mondlicht Studios)
Dmitriy Glazyrin
Dmitriy Glazyrin

Dmitriy Glazyrin is a skilled Creative CGI Artist and Art Director with over 16 years of experience in the marketing and advertising industry. Based in Baden-Württemberg, Germany, he is the CEO of Mondlicht Studios and Co-founder of AICGI Academy.

Since 2019, Dmitriy, together with David Schaefer, has been fully focused on leading and developing Mondlicht Studios, where he oversees various aspects of the company, from creative direction to business management. The studio's portfolio includes work for major global brands such as Lucid, Rimac, Panerai, Netflix, Nissan, Ford, Lexus, Adidas, BMW, Disney, Louis Vuitton, and many others. Studios work has earned recognition with awards like Clio Entertainment and Promax, and he has been featured in Lürzer's 200 Best Digital Artists.

Dmitriy has developed strong expertise in CGI, art direction, digital matte painting, animation, and retouching. A graduate of Realtime School as a 3D Generalist, he is also dedicated to sharing his knowledge. He teaches at Unhide School and AICGI Academy, mentoring aspiring digital artists.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Conrad Allan
Conrad Allan

Conrad Allan is a matte painter with nearly two decades in the post production industry. After working for heavy hitters like MPC, Image Engine and Animal Logic, he went on to found MattePaint in order to bring high quality HDRIs and background assets to artists in roles he's eminently familiar with. Conrad's experience is matched with a passion for technology and sharing knowledge. He started the MattePaint Academy to help train the next generation of environment artists and upskill working matte painters.

Related articles