Discover how to design for performance at Generate New York 2015

Lara Callender Hogan is the Senior Engineering Manager of Performance at Etsy and the author of Designing for Performance. And, we're delighted she'll be speaking at Generate New York on 17 April 2015.

She champions performance as a part of the overall user experience, striking a balance between aesthetics and speed, and building performance into company culture. She also believes it's important to celebrate career achievements with donuts.

Generate New York – brought to you by net magazine and Creative Bloq – is a one-day, two-track conference that promises a mix of practical, technical and inspirational talks.

Elsewhere at Generate New York 2015, Val Head will discuss CSS animation, and Pamela Pavliscak will explore the emotional connection we have with our devices. The day will close with Mike Monteiro's keynote presentation: 13 Ways Designers Screw Up Client Presentation.

The growing list of top speakers also includes Dave Rupert, Anton Repponen and lots more.

Follow net magazine on Twitter and be first to hear about new Generate speakers, and special offers on tickets.