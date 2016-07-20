10 re-imagined movie posters

Whatever happened to the art of the film poster? These days, you're more likely to see a bland, formulaic collage of Photoshop cutouts than the beautifully crafted artwork we used to enjoy from the likes of Drew Struzan and John Alvin.

It's that lost age that Movie Posters Re-imagined seeks to recapture, and by and large it succeeds pretty darned well, as you can see from this selection of 10 re-imagined posters.

Cult films such as Psycho, Blade Runner, Blue Velvet and The Big Lebowski get stunning new poster art by graphic designers such as Grimb, Coop, O'Connell, Alderete, Hertz, Pullin and more.

These re-imagined posters will be a treat for any cinephile or design lover

We particularly love the Saul Bass-esque interpretation of Inception from Matt Needle, Rodolfo Reyes' art deco take on Iron Man, and Van Orton Design's reinvention of Teen Wolf (yes, really). Many of the films crop up more than once and it's fascinating to see different artists' take on films.

This isn't just a collection of pictures. Each poster comes with a quote or piece of trivia, information about the film and brief notes from the artist.

All in all, this hardback would make a cool gift for any cinephile. Or you could just buy it yourself and spend away an evening or two poring over it.