Break into the film industry with the latest issue of ImagineFX

Krzysztof Domaradzki’s Blade Runner cover workshop sets the tone of the issue: how to create the stunning art used in film production. Krzysztof focuses on protagonist Rachael and applies sci-fi architecture from the iconic film, sharing his thoughts on tone, colour scheme lighting.

Elsewhere, Avatar environment artist Victor Martinez creates a sci-fi setting using real-world photo references, and Brittany Myers, an animator at Sony Pictures, reveals her tips for bringing characters to life through movement.

There's more! We speak to Darrell Warner, who’s worked on Pirates of the Caribbean and many other Hollywood blockbusters. The issue also bulges with original Planet of the Apes art, a Guillermo del Toro-inspired painting art, a packed Q&A section, inking techniques in Clip Studio Paint, and much more.

Also inside the issue...

Image 1 of 4 We hear about the ILM-ArtStation Star Wars challenge, which led to an amazing prize for one artist. Image 2 of 4 We nose around Michael Manomivibul’s studio, a man who lives very close to his art. Image 3 of 4 We peer into Tom Fowler’s sketchbook to see a motley crew of weird and wonderful characters. Image 4 of 4 See how Jana Heidersdorf takes inspiration from the films of legendary director Guillermo del Toro.

Subscribe today and save up to 47 per cent (based on a quarterly subscription), and get our special print edition of Concept Artist, and 20 per cent off the Adobe CC Photography plan (print and print + digital subscribers only).