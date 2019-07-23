Top upcoming web conferences in 2019

If you want to get ahead on the web then you need to keep track of all the latest technologies and techniques. Things move pretty fast online, and what was cutting-edge a couple of years ago can soon become outdated, so it's vital that you stay abreast of new developments. One of the best ways to do this is to hit your nearest web conference, where you can learn the latest tricks and also do some all-important networking.

These days you're pretty much spoiled for choice; at any moment there's almost certainly a web conference happening somewhere in the world, from small meetups to vast gatherings, covering everything from design and development in general down to individual web design tools and technologies. To help you pick your next destination, we've picked out some of the best conferences coming up until the end of 2019. Happy travels!

01. JSConf US

Head this way if you want to combine JavaScript with surfing lessons (Image credit: JS Conf)

When: 12-14 August

12-14 August Where: Carlsbad, California

It's one of the fundamental modern web technologies, and now JavaScript is moving beyond the browser and into servers, robots, video games and other places. For a thorough update on what you can be doing with JavaScript in 2019, JSConf US brings you two packed days of talks covering everything from JS-powered gesture recognition through to creating LED art, and sandwiched between the two conference days is a 'choose your own adventure' day of workshops, surf lessons, a safari park adventure and more.

02. An Event Apart Chicago

An Event Apart is always worth a visit (Image credit: A List Apart)

When: 26-28 August

26-28 August Where: Chicago

An Event Apart has been in the conference business since 2006 and holds regular events across the US, focusing on digital design, UX, content, code and more, with the biggest names in the web business sharing their knowledge. An Event Apart Chicago features talks from Jeffrey Zeldman, Rachel Andrew and Jen Simmons, amongst others, and will also host a special screening of Rams, a new documentary about the life and work of design legend Dieter Rams. Can't make it to Chicago? An Event Apart will also be in Denver on 28-30 October and San Francisco on 9-11 December.

03. Web Unleashed 2019

Broaden your front end horizons at Web Unleashed (Image credit: Web Unleashed)

When: 13-14 September

13-14 September Where: Toronto

If front-end development is your business then Web Unleashed 2019 is the place to get updated on all the latest tools, techniques and technologies. Held over two days, with over 50 presentations and up to four tracks to choose from, it features an array of top speakers including Wes Bos, Catt Small and Mina Markham, with subjects including individual technologies, testing, accessibility and much more. There's also a day of workshops before the conference kicks off, where you can get hands-on with Vue, Gatsby and variable fonts, as well learning about design thinking the latest JavaScript features.

04. WebExpo

WebExpo: the conference you can take your kids to (Image credit: WebExpo)

When: 20-22 September

20-22 September Where: Prague

Held across three days with 70 speakers in five separate halls, WebExpo is Central Europe's largest web conference and covers the latest trends and topics shaping the future of technology. This year's speakers include Vitaly Friedman and Harry Roberts, and if you have kids then take them along; WebExpo is the first tech conference where children are welcome, with activities including 3D printing and programming courses, as well as a lounge area for parents with babies or toddlers.

05. Digital Thinkers Conference

The Digital Thinkers Conference is hosted by the fine people at Awwwards (Image credit: Awwwards)

When: 25-27 September

25-27 September Where: New York

Billed as two days of knowledge and growth, the Digital Thinkers Conference is organised by Awwwards and covers all manner of subjects including UX, product design, ecommerce and branding. Speakers include Pablo Stanley, Molly Nix and Anton & Irene, and as well as the two-day conference there's also a day of workshops where you can learn about smart responsive interface design patterns, the business of design, creating a CSS Grid landing page and selling and presenting design.

06. Generate CSS

Come for the CSS knowledge, stay for the LEGO (Image credit: Future)

When: 26 September

26 September Where: London

Brought to you by net, Web Designer and Creative Bloq, Generate has been in business for a good few years but this year it's trying something different with Generate CSS, a single-day conference designed to provide a concentrated shot of CSS knowledge from some of the UK's leading CSS experts. It's taking place at Rich Mix in Shoreditch with speakers including Bianca Berning and Natalie Weizenbaum. You'll learn about debugging CSS Grid, the future of type, Sass and more, and in between sessions there are Creative Bloq breaks where we'll be holding a photography workshop, a colouring-in session and a huge pile of LEGO for you to play with.

07. Fronteers 2019

Another great option for the front-end crew (Image credit: Fronteers)

When: 3-4 October

3-4 October Where: Amsterdam

Another great conference for front-end developers, Fronteers has been organised in Amsterdam since 2008 and this year's conference has a top line-up of 19 speakers including Lea Verou, Jeremy Keith and Rachel Andrew. Subject to be covered include the future of web typography, the secrets of native-like PWAs and drawing with CSS, and the day before the conference there's also a pair of all-day workshops that'll take you through building React apps with Next.js, and discovering the latest CSS Layout features.

08. Full Stack Europe

It's called Full Stack but it's for all kinds of developers (Image credit: Full Stack Europe)

When: 23-25 October

23-25 October Where: Antwerp

Described as a conference for every kind of developer, Full Stack Europe promises to get out of your comfort zone, improve your existing skills and learn new ones, whether you're a full stack developer or not. Among the speakers confirmed so far are Sara Soueidan, Jeremy Keith and Tim Neutkens, and as well as the talks there's also a day of workshops covering everything from React for beginners through to testing JavaScript applications.

09. Web Summit

When: 3-7 November

3-7 November Where: Lisbon

If all these conferences sound a little compact and bijou to you, here's the antidote: Web Summit in Lisbon is a massive four-day event with over 70,000 attendees from more than 170 countries, with over 1,200 speakers lined up. More than about simply making the web, it's about bringing together the people and companies who are redefining the global tech industry, and with speakers including Microsoft president Brad Smith, Tinder CEO Elie Seidman and even the president of Ghana, this is a seriously heavyweight conference. You're unlikely to learn the latest CSS techniques there, but if you're interested in the bigger picture for tech in general – plus lots of networking opportunities – it's the place to be.

10. dotJS

dotJS covers Javascript from front to back-end (Image credit: dotJS)

When: 5-6 December

5-6 December Where: Paris

We started with a JavaScript conference and here's another to finish the year off with. dotJS is a two-day conference in Paris, with the first day dedicated to front end and the second to back end and language. Speakers include Chris Heilmann and Charlie Gerard, and if you fancy making a longer stay of it the organisers have partnered with Hackages to provide a two-day Vue.js hardcore training session on 2-3 December.

Related articles: