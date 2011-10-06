Self-published web games on the rise

31 per cent of self-publishers create games for Facebook, according to a TIGA survey

Nearly half of game developers (47 per cent) self-publish at least some of their own games, and of those, 31 per cent are for Facebook, says TIGA, the trade association representing the UK's games industry, in its annual survey of game development businesses.

Fifty per cent said that retail remains the largest monetisation mechanic for their games while 47 per cent sell their games via online stores, such as the iOS App Store and XBLA. No figures were available for developers working on strictly browser-based titles, beyond aiming specifically at Facebook.

The changing shape of gaming provides two opportunities for those within the web industry. As developers increasingly sell their wares online, and move towards self-publishing, they will need strong web presences that show off their games in the best possible light. A reliance on cover art for standing out on shelves will be replaced by a reliance on grabbing attention online, and an immediacy of information (what a game's about, how much it costs, where it's available from, videos of how it plays).

Additionally, and perhaps more importantly, the relentless rise in online gaming combined with the strength of iOS (67 per cent of self-publishers target the iPhone and 45 per cent target the iPad) should provide further comfort to Adobe, which recently released Flash Player 11 and AIR 3.

The company reckons its software could be the next-gen games console for the web, along with enabling authoring of a new generation of tablet and touch games. If the trends TIGA spotted continue, Adobe might well be right.