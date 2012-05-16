How many activists can you fit in an iPod?

Greenpeace campaigning 'Clean the Cloud.'

Two Greenpeace activists had barricaded themselves into a giant Apple iPod to raise awareness of their latest campaign against Apple - 'Clean the Cloud.'

Whilst in the make-shift iPod - a survival device which has previously been used in protests to prevent Arctic drilling - the two activists broadcasted audio messages from people around the world to Apple's employees and executives asking the company to power its iCloud with clean energy instead of coal.

Greenpeace USA Executive Director Phil Radford explained that 'Apple's executives have thus far ignored the hundreds of thousands of people asking them to use their influence for good by building a cloud powered by renewable energy. As Apple's customers, we love our iPhones and iPads, but we don't want to use an iCloud fueled by the smog of dirty coal pollution.'

A security guard tries to get a peek inside the Greenpeace iPod

If that wasn't enough to get their attention, further activists dressed as fully functional iPhones, whilst omitting messages from supporters on Twitter and Facebook to the company's employees as they entered the headquarters. The costumes themselves were pretty impressive, as the messages were displayed on working screens located on giant iPhones on their torsos.

Tweets from supporters were also projected onto the front of the building for all to see. Some messages included 'Just stop using the coal' and 'Be part of the next century, not the last.'

A Greenpeace activist displaying messages for the Apple employees

The 'Clean the Cloud' campaign has been gaining supporters since its launch last month, with over 215,000 people signing the petition. Although Apple has made attempts to invest in renewable energy as part of the current power for its data centre in North Carolina, Greenpeace are still not satisfied.

As the facility expands and outgrows this renewable energy supply, more power and electricity will be provided by coal-fired power plants from Duke Energy.

Greenpeace International IT Analyst Casey Harrell concluded, 'For a company known for its innovation, Apple is being left in the dust by companies like Facebook, Google and Yahoo, all of whom have taken steps and adopted policies to ensure that their clouds are increasingly powered by clean energy.'

A security official forces his way into the Greenpeace iPod

