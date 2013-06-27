Topics

Google's new music icons bring the retro

Check out these cool designs created for the launch of Google Play Music All Areas, the new music streaming service.

Graphic designer for the Google art department Zachary Gibson is the man behind these playful icon designs, created to mark the launch of the internet search giant's latest service Google Play Music All Access.

The stylish, colourful icons have been used throughout Google Play's website to promote its new music streaming subscription service, which sees Google going into direct competition with Spotify and Rdio.

We love Gibson's designs, and particularly like the retro twist and reference to the days before the web, with the inclusion of a cassette tape and beatbox. Now we're looking forward to seeing these pieces reworked into a future Google doodle...

