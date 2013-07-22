Album artwork of the week: Oliver Wilde's A Brief Introduction...

The artwork is a truly collaborative effort from three local designers

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week, we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today, we take a look at 'A Brief Introduction to Unnatural Lightyears' from Oliver Wilde.

Released on independent Bristol-based label Howling Owl records, the design was crafted by local artist Robin Stewart, with a beautifully surreal screen print included designed by James Hankins. Illustrator and Howling Owl member Adrian Dutt also helped to position the typography on the cover art.

The collaborative artwork is a hugely local affair, with all contributors based in Bristol and part of the city's buzzing music scene. Dutt has also illustrated a range of posters and cassette artwork to coincide with the album's release. Pressed on white vinyl, this provides the perfect finishing touch.

See more inspiring album artwork over on the Howling Owl website.

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you spotted some inspiring artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!