Topics

Album artwork of the week: White Lies' Big TV

By Graphic design  

Every week, we'll be picking our favourite album artwork from recent releases. This week, we look at White Lies' new album Big TV...

album artwork of the week

Michael Kagan's painting 'Pilot 2' makes up the album cover

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Big TV' from White Lies.

This is the third full length album from the British band, who have had previous successes with 'To Lose My Life...' and 'Ritual'. Here, they enlisted the help of New York based painter Michael Kagan for the album's artwork. Entitled 'Pilot 2', the painting is used as the main image, whilst three additional paintings feature inside the album.

Studying at The George Washington University before heading to the New York Academy of Art, Kagan has worked with a number of big-name clients and has been exhibited numerous times. His colourful creations work effortlessly with the band's aesthetic and make for a truly stunning output.

album artwork of the week

album artwork of the week

album artwork of the week

album artwork of the week

See more paintings over on Michael Kagan's website.

Words: Sammy Maine

Sammy Maine is the reporter at Creative Bloq and has also written for the likes of Computer Arts, HUCK magazine and SFX magazine.

Like this? Read these!

Have you spotted some inspiring artwork? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles