Album artwork of the week: Younghusband's Dromes

Psychedelic typography and flourescent colours are combined brilliantly

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Dromes' from British psych pop band Younghusband.

The sleeve was designed by London based illustrator Luke Frost, who has already completed works for the likes of Tim Burgess and fellow Sonic Cathedral signees Psych For Sore Eyes. As part of the Heretic design studio, the team's warped and wonderful style was a perfect relflection of Younghusband's release.

The flourescent colours teamed with the psychedelic typography and photography enables this release to truly stand out from the shelves. Complete with white vinyl, this is the kind of artwork that looks as good as the record sounds.

See more inspiring work over on the Heretic website.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

What do you think of this week's pick? Let us know in the comments box below!