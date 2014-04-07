Topics

Album artwork of the week: Ghettoville by Actress

Every week, we pick our favourite album artwork from recent releases. This week it's Ghettoville by Actress.

This is one of the most beautiful boxsets we've ever seen

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we pick our favourite album artwork, and today we take a look at the 'Ghettoville' boxset from British electronic musician Darren J. Cunningham, aka Actress.

Designed by Inventory Studio with art direction by William Stein, this minimalist boxset really is a thing of beauty. Including both LP and CD formats as well as a 12" forty-page art book of abstract collages, you'll be hard pressed to find a better looking offering.

Released on Ninja Tune back in January, the wonderful packaging design also features some really rather beautiful type, with Actress' token triangle used throughout the album art.

[images via The Vinyl Factory]

Purchase the Actress 'Ghettoville' boxset over on Ninja Tune.

