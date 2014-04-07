Album artwork of the week: Ghettoville by Actress

This is one of the most beautiful boxsets we've ever seen

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we pick our favourite album artwork, and today we take a look at the 'Ghettoville' boxset from British electronic musician Darren J. Cunningham, aka Actress.

Designed by Inventory Studio with art direction by William Stein, this minimalist boxset really is a thing of beauty. Including both LP and CD formats as well as a 12" forty-page art book of abstract collages, you'll be hard pressed to find a better looking offering.

Released on Ninja Tune back in January, the wonderful packaging design also features some really rather beautiful type, with Actress' token triangle used throughout the album art.

