8 artists tackle the white paper art challenge

By Daniel Reed

When you think of paper art, you'd be forgiven for jumping straight to bright and bold colours; often making more of an impact, many artists do opt for the vivid options. Redefining Paper – a project from James Cropper Paper – wanted to challenge the norm with this latest endeavour.

Be inspired by these beautiful examples of paper art

"A creative process often starts with a white piece of paper, sketched on and discarded. But, what happens when you ask a group of artists to make white paper the beginning, middle and end of a creative project?" they ask. Well, what happens is a series of incredibly different yet wholly inspiring creations.

From Rosanna and Clint's printable and customisable wall clock to Megan Ocheduszko's paper art jewellery, it just goes to show what a few sheets of white paper can really do. Take a look at the rest of the results below.

By James Condon

By Laura Nelson

By James Donegan

By Rosanna and Clint

By Thomas Mills

By Megan Ocheduszko

By Dan Hoolahan

