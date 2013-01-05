Behance portfolio of the week: Alex Beltechi

Alex Beltechi is an artist and designer based in the city of Oradea, Romania. Having spent the last three years studying design at the Visual Arts College of Oradea, Beltechi graduated in the summer of 2012 and now works as a freelance designer and visual artist.

Specialising in custom lettering and typography, Beltechi is a regular contributor to various blogs belonging to Envato, one of the largest online sources for professional creatives, writing and producing tutorials aimed at all skill levels.

His portfolio is full of inspiring designs. Here, we've selected five of our favourites, but head to Behance to check out a fuller selection of Radcliffe's imaginative and inspiring work.

Steampunk Typography

Featuring numerous screws and gears, this steampunk type design is gorgeous

It was a tough choice but of all Beltechi's projects, this is our favourite. The beautiful steampunk type design is topped off with meticulous attention to detail in the form of water, steam, little screws and gears. Just lovely.

DIY

Beltechi illustrates electrical objects in an innovative way to spell out the acronym DIY

Beltechi created this brilliant DIY type, commenting on his portfolio, "I aim to create most of the content, if not all, from scratch. Having widely available resources at your fingertips is no substitute for high quality, custom work."

Work & Play

There's nothing dull about Beltechi's interpretation of this well known proverb

We love this literal take on the well known proverb 'all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy'. And, it would seem so do a lot of other people, with this piece being one of Beltechi's most viewed projects in his portfolio.

Type Treat

A design that looks good enough to eat!

Another literal interpretation of the type featured, Beltechi created this mouth-wateringly brilliant design back in 2009. It looks so good it's making us hungry!

Deli Reform

Beltechi created this type, one of six designs, for Deli Reform

Beltechi was approached to create a series of six lettering illustrations on behalf of butter, oil and margarine production company Deli Reform. And this beautiful design was the result.

