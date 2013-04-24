Topics

Custom typography puts the groove into record label flyer

Custom typography and an imprinted groove makes this a music flyer with an inspiring, illustrative flair.

This is a flyer design that doesn't deserve to be thrown away!

We're sure thousands of flyer designs have passed through your hands over the year, but have any really stood out? Sadly, most flyers get chucked in the recycling bin with only a passing glance - but this offering from designer Thom Lambert is less likely to suffer such a fate.

Creating custom typography, tour flyers and posters for record label Stones Throw's latest signing - The Stepkids, Lambert has crafted a promotional postcard, with the grooves of a record pressed into the card. The flyers and posters were used for the band's upcoming tour of Japan but have continued to impress.

We're sure that Thom will soon be receiving plenty of commissions if this standard of work is anything to go by. Original, simple and eye-catching, it's everything you'd want in a flyer design.

