New Moleskine unveiled - and it's customisable!

Every creative loves a Moleskine, but what if you could customise it with your favourite photos? Well now you can!

Your favourite notebook just got even better

Here at Creative Bloq, we're well aware that you all love your Moleskines. When we asked our Twitter followers which notebooks they used in their creative work, a staggering nine out of ten respondents spoke of their love for the fasionable brand of notebook produced by Milan-based company Modo & Modo.

Now, the humble notebook has gone one step further and produced this brilliantly customisable version; meaning you can now add your own touch to your favourite notepad.

The 'Moleskine Photo Notebook' allows you to customise up to 96 pages with photographs, artworks and even your own drawings. Don't worry though - the notebook still includes the classic open-flat stitched binding, rounded corners, an elastic closure and a handy back pocket.

Will you be customising your Moleskine? Let us know in the comments box below!

