D&AD Awards 2014 now open!

The 2014 D&AD Awards - the design industry's annual celebration of the very best design work - are open for entries today, and leading agencies from around the world will be gathering their best work from the past year in readiness.

This year's stellar line-up of judges includes many long-term Computer Arts collaborators, including Greg Quinton at the Partners, Jessica Walsh at Sagmeister & Walsh, Nik Roope at Poke and Ian Wharton at AKQA.

In response to the ever-shifting design and advertising landscape, there are also some totally new categories in the mix alongside time-honoured favourites such as Art Direction, Branding, Graphic Design and Packaging.

New technology-focused categories include Mobile and the slightly-more-of-a-mouthful 'Digital Design - Connected Products and Digital Installations'. There's also a special category dedicated to Innovation, and also back by popular demand is the Music Videos category.

The D&AD Awards take the temperature of the entire global design industry, across all its many fields and disciplines. Meanwhile, our very own Brand Impact Awards are also open for entries, with an early-bird discount.

Judged by leading branding experts from agencies including Dare and Wolff Olins, and client-side commissioners from global brands such as Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Tesco, they drill even deeper into the craft and practice of branding across all market sectors. Find out more!

Words: Nick Carson

