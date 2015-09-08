Free vector pack for creating infographics

Click on the image to download your free vector pack

There are some great pieces of infographic software around – some are even free – but for truly limitless infographic creation you can't beat sitting down with Photoshop or Illustrator and starting from scratch. To help you along the way, Vecteezy has offered Creative Bloq visitors a selection of vectors designed specifically for infographics, in AI, EPS, SVG, PNG, and PSD file formats – just click on the image above to download the zip file.

Vecteezy has thousands of graphics available, many of which are free to download and, depending on the license, free to use in your commercial and personal projects. Not only can you browse through and use the free vectors you find on Vecteezy, you can share your created resources for others to use, too. Vecteezy also offers premium vector files for a small fee.

Like this? Try these…