Geometric book showcases the power of pattern

Geometric Two is another book in Kapitza's inspiration bow

Kapitza is a multi-disciplinary design studio run by sisters Nicole and Petra Kapitza who share a passion for print, pattern, nature, minimalism and colour. Geometric Two is a brand new pattern book that showcases their love of all things bold, bright and symmetrical.

"The starting point for the year-long project was the design of 200 new geometric pattern fonts based on simple geometric shapes," the Kapitza sisters explain. "We then used these new pattern fonts to design a modern collection of innovative artworks in a wide range of contemporary colour schemes and styles."

This book is a treasure trove of new ideas for the colour and pattern enthusiast. Ideal for print and pattern fans, art book lovers, students and professionals alike, we're sure you're going to want this one placed on your coffee table.

Nicole and Petra have launched a Kickstarter campaign to get this beautiful book printed, get involved here. You can also see more inspiring work over on the Kapitza website.

Which books do you use for inspiration? Let us know in the comments box below!