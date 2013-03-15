Gilbert & George and Ai Weiwei contribute to Secret 7”

Secret 7’’ combines music and art for a good cause. After the huge success of last year, the charity event has returned this year - selecting 350 artists to create new record-sleeve artwork for a roster of big-name pop stars, including Elton John, Public Enemy, Jessie Ware, Laura Marling and Nas.

If that wasn't exciting enough, globally renowned artists Gilbert & George and Ai Weiwei will be designing record sleeves! It's an exciting announcement for the project, who will be raising money for Art Against Knives. The charity works with at-risk young people living in areas of London affected by knife crime and facilitates creative opportunities to help them secure employment, education or training.

All of the 700 one-of-a-kind vinyl covers will be exhibited in London next month. On Record Store Day, visitors will be able to take a small part of the exhibition away with them when the unique vinyl sleeves go on sale for £40 each. However, none of the buyers will know who created the sleeve, or even which song it's for, until they have parted with their cash.

For more information on the exhibition and the sale, you can visit the official Secret 7" website.

Like this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Did you contribute to Secret 7"? Let us know in the comments box below!