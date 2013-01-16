Google Doodle's 8-bit winter wonderland

As we stumbled upon Google this morning, we were once again faced with a brilliant creation for today's Google Doodle. The team have managed to capture a piece of 8-bit heaven and created this cute video game to celebrate the work and birthday of Frank Zamboni.

Be careful not to run out of petrol before the game is done!

Frank Zamboni, an Italian-American inventor, was born on 16th January 1901, and his most popular invention - the ice resurfacer - has continued to work wonders on the ice rink.

Google's game starts off with some pesky ice-skaters that create marks on the ice; it's your job to smooth things over with your Zamboni ice resurfacer using the arrow keys to navigate. The game then develops into an ice-hockey match that makes those marks even harder to smooth over.

Be warned - your petrol may run out before you've had time to make the ice look as good as new! Look out for petrol cans and other objects to help you in your quest for smooth ice glory. Have fun!

What's your favourite Google Doodle ever created? Let us know in the comments box below!