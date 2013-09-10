Graphic design project of the day: Planetary Anatomy

German design studio FOREAL created its self-initiated Planetary anatomy project as a new twist on scientific solar system diagrams. That twist turned out to be the addition of surreal, gooey fluids oozing from the cores of the planets.

“It’s the fact that no one can tell what’s going on under the surface of a foreign orb that makes it an interesting and strange story,” explains co-founder Benjamin Simon, who launched the studio alongside creative Dirk Schuster.

The designs were created almost entirely in Cinema 4D, with the pair making use of the program’s updated sculpting tools to execute the liquid cores. “Our aim was to create something you wouldn’t achieve with the classic modelling tools,” explains Simon.

