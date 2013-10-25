Tasty branding celebrates Islamic festival

Tasked by local culinary portal Rasamasa.com to celebrate the joyful spirit of the Islamic festival Idul Fitri, Indonesia-based studio Mendiola Design Associates used a rich array of local foods and spices to craft a vibrant handmade piece.

"I’m managing their branding communication strategy and design for 2013," explains founder and brand experience designer Mendiola B. Wiryawan. "Almost all the details were done manually, inspired by how Indonesian cooks mostly create food by hand and with great passion," he says. "It symbolises Indonesian culture and craftsmanship."

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 219.

