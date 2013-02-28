Create art with hexagonal pixels

This looks like a lot of fun! Hexels, a brand-new art program for designers has been released into the wild and has already received a lot of love from the design community. The grid-based offering was created by Ted Martens and Ken Kopecky, who make up Hex-Ray Studios. Established in 2012, both Ted and Ken have a passion for creativity, games, tools, and generally makin' cool stuff!

This artwork was created with the free version of Hexels

There are two versions of Hexels - one with the standard hexel draw mode, a few bonus shape modes, and the default glow feature. Hexels Pro will include all of the shape modes and features including:

All Shape Modes – Hexels, Trixels, Cubes, Starburst, Bevel, Plus, and Diamonds

Custom Shape Editor – create your own shapes to paint with

Outline tool – add outlines to your artwork

Glow Maps – get all of the glow maps and import your own images to use as glow

Unlimited export resolution - export your artwork at print quality

Workflow integration – export as vector with .svg (not including glow), or export the data to .xml and .csv

Updates and future features - get any new features as they're added

Use shapes to create simple yet striking pieces such as this

If you're still a little dubious, you can download the standard Hexels program absolutely free. If you find that it's your favourite new tool, you can purchase Hexels Pro for a mere $14.99. Seeing as the studio only launched both today, the duo are giving buyers 25 per cent off as part of the release sale.

