Create art with hexagonal pixels

This looks like a lot of fun! Hexels, a brand-new art program for designers has been released into the wild and has already received a lot of love from the design community. The grid-based offering was created by Ted Martens and Ken Kopecky, who make up Hex-Ray Studios. Established in 2012, both Ted and Ken have a passion for creativity, games, tools, and generally makin' cool stuff!
There are two versions of Hexels - one with the standard hexel draw mode, a few bonus shape modes, and the default glow feature. Hexels Pro will include all of the shape modes and features including:
- All Shape Modes – Hexels, Trixels, Cubes, Starburst, Bevel, Plus, and Diamonds
- Custom Shape Editor – create your own shapes to paint with
- Outline tool – add outlines to your artwork
- Glow Maps – get all of the glow maps and import your own images to use as glow
- Unlimited export resolution - export your artwork at print quality
- Workflow integration – export as vector with .svg (not including glow), or export the data to .xml and .csv
- Updates and future features - get any new features as they're added
If you're still a little dubious, you can download the standard Hexels program absolutely free. If you find that it's your favourite new tool, you can purchase Hexels Pro for a mere $14.99. Seeing as the studio only launched both today, the duo are giving buyers 25 per cent off as part of the release sale.
Like this? Read these!
- Free Photoshop brushes every creative must have!
- Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!
- Great examples of doodle art
Will you be giving Hexels a try? Let us know in the comments box below!