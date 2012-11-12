Bringing Kellogg's characters to life with 3DS Max

Coco Monkey and his gang protect their precious cereal from Crafty Croc in this fully CG spot by Polish production studio Platige Image, which they created for Kellogg's in collaboration with Stink production house and advertising agency Leo Burnett.

Platige was responsible for the environments, characters, animation, rendering and final composition of the entire project.

"We cooperated very closely with Leo Burnett during the pre-production and design phase," says director Tomek Baginski. "Thanks to that, the production phase went smoothly, enabling us to focus on the technical side of the project."

How they made it

Having worked on previous adverts for Kellogg’s, the Platige team knew exactly what they were doing. "It’s the fifth commercial we’ve created for this latest campaign, so we didn’t have to invent much,” says CG supervisor Stanislaw Marek. “We know the Coco world and its characters very well now."

The team used Maya for the animation and rigging, 3DS Max for layout and rendering, V-Ray and a selection of third-party plug-ins.

"We took advantage of a few new plug-ins for 3DS Max, like TexTools Toolbox for simulations," Marek explains. "It was a very useful tool for the shot with the box explosion when Crafty Croc comes out."

