Kickstarter project combines love of art and music

Here at Creative Bloq, we love album artwork - just take a look at our album artwork of the week series! So, when we came across this Kickstarter project, we were more than willing to share it with you.

Focused on bringing together new and established music producers, Crazy Animal Face is a collaboration of music and art; featuring six awesome producers, artists and vocalists. Where these two worlds meet in a collaborative cauldron of innovation, this is a record label after our own hearts.

Featuring Creative Bloq favourite Jon Burgerman, the process of creation will begin with the musicians before moving to the artists who will lock themselves away, listen to the track repeatedly and interpret the sounds into images.

Back the project over on Kickstarter now.

