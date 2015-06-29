Leading designers give free talks in London

See great speakers and great work at 233 Design Festival

Sponsored by Computer Arts magazine, 233 Miles Design Festival is the first-ever graphic design festival showcasing work by students of Plymouth University, in London.

It's a great chance to see work by some of the country's design students - and that's not all! It's also a chance to see (for free!) some captivating talks from prolific designers within the industry.

With a private viewing on Monday 6 July and open to the public from Tuesday 7 to Friday 10 July, the exhibition will be open from 7pm-9pm daily, with talks held from 12:30pm-13:30pm, including a free lunch for all attendees:

Natalie Chung & Sarah Cattle – Tuesday 7 July

Adrian Shaughnessey – Wednesday 8 July

Michael Johnson – Thursday 9 July

Alan Kitching – Friday 10 July

The exhibition space has been generously donated by design studio Pearlfisher within their gallery near Olympia at Pearlfisher Studio, 50 Brookgreen, London, W6 7BJ.

To see the student work, just walk into Pearlfisher's gallery from 7pm-9pm. Tickets to observe guest speaker talks can be booked, free of charge, at 233miles.co.uk.

Like this? Read these!