Luxe Project: business cards for great causes

MOO will be giving all their Luxe Project pennies to charity

As a creative, chances are that you would have already heard of MOO. The award-winning company have been producing beautiful print designs for those that want to stand out in an over-subscribed industry. These are business cards with a beautiful difference.

The Luxe Project is a brand new initiative that teams brilliant creatives with Luxe by MOO – and helps good causes as well. Their designs will be showcased for a month, and 100% of net proceeds will go to the designer's charity of choice.

The likes of Sagmeister and Walsh, Sean Adams, Dan Rubin and Michael Osbourne have already crafted their designs, with many more collaborations to come. You can customise your favourite business card designs to fit you and your creative angle whilst knowing all your hard earned pennies are in charity pockets!

You can see the rest of the great Luxe Project designs over on their section on the MOO website.

Which of the Luxe Project designs is your favourite? Let us know in the comments box below!