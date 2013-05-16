National Rail ticket redesigned

David gives the traditional ticket a new lease of design life

Londoners and those of us who are faced with a daily commute will be all too familiar with the traditional design of the National Rail ticket. It's not the most inspiring - boring typography and garish colours have ensured that many are unfazed when it comes to chucking it away.

Fed up with the design, independent graphic designer David Rutter took it upon himself to give the ticket a much-needed facelift. He wanted to ensure that the ticket was easy to use; remove any irrelevant information to include more useful items and to distinguish each ticket type for ticket inspector. He also included live information taken from @nationalrailenqutilizing local hash-tags (#leicester etc) to show updates to services.

The ticket dimensions have remained the same but David has given the design a much-needed new lease of life with colour coding, better typography and social aspects. We'd love to see this making it into the mainstream travel services!

See more of David's work over on his website.

