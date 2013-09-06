Stefan Sagmeister blurs the line between art and graphic design

Happiness is questioned with an array of installations and artworks

One of the names every graphic designer should know, Stefan Sagmeister is one of the design gurus who are leading the industry with inventive and inspiring work. He's constantly looking for new ways to showcase his skills, and this latest exhibition is a perfect example of what can happen with graphic design and art collide.

Entitled 'The Happy Show', the exhibition is punctuated with social data gathered from Harvard psychologists Daniel Gilbert and Steven Pinker, anthropologist Donald Symons, psychologist Jonathan Haidt, as well as several prominent historians.

Questioning your happiness and indeed, what it means to be happy, the exhibition features installations, interactive artworks, large typographical displays and more. As always, Sagmeister has proved he can make an impact whatever design discipline - or combination of such - he puts his hand to.

The Happy Show is currently on show at the Chicago Cultural Center.

