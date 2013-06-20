Breakfaster than a speeding bullet: Superman cereals

The retro typography make these cereal boxes a winner in our eyes

Last week saw the release of Man of Steel and to celebrate the revamp of one of our favourite superheroes, Canadian character designer Phil Postma has created this delightful series of Superman inspired cereal boxes.

Harking back to the kind of cereal boxes that were placed on our breakfast tables as kids, the vintage style offerings perfectly showcase various characters from the Superman movies. The retro typography teamed with old school illustrations make these cereal box designs good enough to eat.

The designs also evoke the style of some of the greatest comic book artists of all time whilst still being unique and intriguing in their own right. If only Kellogg's could make these happen!

Download our exclusive FREE Man of Steel wallpaper

See more comic book based loveliness over on Phil Postma's website.

Like this? Read these!

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

Have you seen any Superman related designs that you just can't get enough of? Let us know in the comments box below!