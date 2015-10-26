Type-lovers will adore this new notebook range

Typographers will love this notebook range

Designers and creatives are known for carrying around a trusty notebook to scribble down ideas and bust out impromptu sketches when inspiration strikes. Whilst the creativity usually lies within the pages, sometimes the notebook designs themselves are as inspiring as the work waiting to be drawn in them.

We've already got an inspirational list of great notepads for designers, but this range from Fabriano Boutique is as beautiful as they come. Designed around the theme of typography by Italian graphic designer Silvana Amato, the illustrations about the fonts were produced by Steven Guarnaccia.

The notebooks are available in the usual formats – lined, squared and blank – with odes to fonts such as Helvetica, Garamond and Times. Typographers will be snapping these up in no time. Take a closer look at the designs below.

The range is available at the Fabriano Boutique

A whole host of fonts are featured

There's lined, blank and sqaured notebooks available

[via Designer Daily]

Like this? Read these!