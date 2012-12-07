Typography with an added dimension from Portugal

Typography plays with 3D form and shadows to great effect

The typographic design you see here was designed by Portuguese graphic designer Francisco Elias, and is from the Montra Project, which presents a selection of young Portuguese artists who are showing their work publicly for the first time.

Montra, which translates as 'Storefront', was established to show support for contemporary art in public spaces. The artists involved will transform storefronts into artistic objects, considering the 'storefront' as a potential support, like a screen or any other material.

Aside from the instant aesthetic appeal of the bright, vibrant colours, it's Francisco's experimental approach and total refusal to abide by the traditional rules of typography that makes his work truly engaging.

Words: Luke O’Neill. This showcase was originally published in Computer Arts issue 207.

