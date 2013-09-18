Vegan popsicles are geometrically delicious

Topics

The ‘KYL21’ popsicle is an icy vegan treat, shaped in a gorgeous geometrical fashion.

Would you eat this futuristic treat?

Winter might be well on its way but there's still time to get in those last minute ice lollies before the sun says goodbye for good. Combining geometric shapes and striking colours (food art or food science?), these vegan popsicles look just as good as they taste.

Developed and designed by The Science Kitchen, founder and food designer David Marx aims to re-invent food in new and innovative ways. The KYL21 popsicle is a vegan and lactose-free popsicle that comes in an array of precisely sculpted geometric shapes.

Looking like something that stepped out of a sci-fi movie, the combination of design and flavour make this food a winner in our eyes. We think it might be a little difficult to eat though!

Have you seen an innovative way to design food? Let us know in the comments box below!

