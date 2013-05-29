Captivating wooden sculptures by Antoni Tudisco

Have you ever come across a wooden cheeseburger? Or a wooden Nike sneaker? No, neither had we until we discovered this brilliant new project from artist Antoni Tudisco.

To create the unusual artwork, Tudisco chose some everyday objects and recreated them, piece-by-piece, by carving them out of wood. "I've been a fan of extraordinary things ever since I was a child," says the self taught designer. "I was always in my own world as a kid. I guess that characteristic of mine developed into being creative and original today."

Tudisco's work has certainly attracted attention over the years, with the artist receiving commissions and project requests from leading brands including Coca-Cola, Reebok Woman, MTV and Nestle. As you can see from Tudisco's portfolio, the designer is always keen to work with different mediums. But we really like the organic feel and beautiful look the wood gives these everyday objects.

