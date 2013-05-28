Flickr's new camera icons are picture-perfect

The series was created to portray Flickr's fun and photo-centric community

Yahoo has been in the news a lot lately - after purchasing Tumblr for $1.1bn, the web giant has been reinventing its image. Since going purple, it's surprised us with a number of new design creations and we love these camera icons for the newly redesigned Flickr.

The company approached Greece-based designer Charis Tsevis to create the new avatars for its photo-sharing site. Influenced by Aeropittura (a Futurist aeropainting technique), Movimento Arte Concreta (the Milan-based Movement of Concrete Art) and other mid-century movements, the illustrations described by Tsevis as "Neo-Furutism" or "Neo-Cubism".

We love the use of geometric shapes tied in with bright colours and a fun approach to Flickr's photocentric persona. The series includes retro cameras, as well as DSLRs, smartphones and Fujifilm products.

See more inspiring work over on the Charis Tsevis website.

What do you think of Yahoo's design approach? Let us know in the comments box below!