Even the simplest task can often change with the ever evolving nature of technology, and that includes how to turn devices off and on again. Whether you want to simply turn your iPad off, or force a restart because it's frozen, this post is a simple reminder.

There are some slightly different methods depending on which iPad you have (see the i Pad generations list if you're not sure), so pay close attention to get it right first time. And if you want an upgrade, here are our picks for the best iPad for drawing.

(Image credit: Ben Brady)

How to turn off an iPad with a Home button If your iPad still has a Home Button then merely holding the top-side power button is the simplest way to turn it on and off.

How to turn off an iPad without a Home button For those without a home button, most likely with Face or Touch ID, then it’s just as easy. Turn on by holding the top-side power button as before. To shut down the iPad simply hold this button at the same time as the volume up button. It’s much like taking a screenshot but holding the buttons down till you see the ‘slide to power off’ message.

How do you force an unresponsive iPad to restart? If you’re faced with an unresponsive or frozen iPad follow these simple steps to force a restart. The first way is to try the power-off tips as above. If that doesn’t work try simultaneously holding the power and home buttons, for the older models, until you see the apple logo appear. For newer models, including the Air & Pro, perform this simple trick:

1. Press the volume up key

2. Press the volume down key

3. Hold the power button until it goes blank and the apple logo appears

Below are the top deals we've found on iPads of all sorts: