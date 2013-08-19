12 FREE famous landmark icons

This gorgeous set of 12 famous landmark icons was created by artist Shaun Dona. It contains a set of famous architecture from around the word, and is available in three different formats - AI, EPS, PSD) plus Adobe Illustrator CS1.

The set includes illustrations of the Egyptian pyramids, Golden Gate Bridge, Moais of the Easter Islands, Taj Mahal, iconic Dutch windmill, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, Colosseum, Stonehenge, Big Ben, Sydney Opera House, Eiffel Tower and Rio de Janeiro’s Cristo Redentor

Being vector graphics, you can easily resize them without fear of pixelation. So, what are you waiting for? Download the famous landmark icon set here.

The icon set is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

