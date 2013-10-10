Animated illustrations make for a moving magazine

The illustrations come to life in the iPad editions of the magazine

As magazines transform from simple print editions into more advanced, technical iPad offerings, the level of editorial illustrations have well and truly upped their game.

You may recall that artist Robin Davey created a range of metronomic animated illustrations for Wired Italia's iPad editions of the magazine - well, he's done some more.

Art directed by Daniela Sanziani, Davey has gone on to produce a number of illustrations for various iPad issues of the magazine. Breathing life into the offerings has never looked so good.

See more animated illustrations over on Robin Davey's website.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

What do you make of this animated illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!