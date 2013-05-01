Back to school with Matt Mabe's animal alphabet

Industrial designer, turned graphic designer Matt Mabe is the artist behind this beautiful new collection of alphabet animal prints. A full 26-letter series, the project began when Mabe began creating artwork for his children's bedrooms.

He comments on his website: "The concept was inspired by my children's instinctive love of animals and their intriguing need to pick a favourite. The favoured animals are usually manifested in soft toys and become central to everything they do and everywhere they go - they have become a genuine part of the family, to the point where they needed portraits; so I started work.

"The portraits explore the use of primitive, geometric shapes (triangles and circles in the main) to create complex organic forms - and play on the notion of the natural attractiveness of facial symmetry and the idea of beauty through simplification."

All prints in the collection are strictly limited to 150 copies, each printed to order, signed and numbered. You can take a look at the full 26-letter collection and purchase prints at Matt Mabe's website, where you'll also find special edition prints including D for Dragon and alternate versions of the fox and tiger illustrations.

Which is your favourite Matt Mabe animal alphabet print? Let us know in the comments box below...