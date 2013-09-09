Beautiful song illustrations strike a chord

Bárbara Ana Gómez takes inspiration from her favourite songs for the series

Designers can find their inspiration in almost anything. Often they turn to other artists and art forms - with music being one of the main sources of creative stimulation. Here, Spanish illustrator Bárbara Ana Gómez has created a range of beautiful illustrations inspired by her favourite songs by the likes of The National, Sufjan Stevens, Arcade Fire and Beirut.

Entitled 'Illustrated Songs', this series of poetic and striking illustrations feature intricate details and fairy-tale inspired themes. Gómez is constantly creating new song illustrations, so be sure to keep an eye out in case she picks your favourite tune.

Head over to Illustrated Songs to view the full collection.

