Classic books get an artistic makeover

Rediscover classic books with these stunning new editions

We all know the old saying "you shouldn't judge a book by its cover," but the team at Rock Paper Books think that you shouldn't have to look past a good cover, either. That's why they've teamed up with 30 artists to create modern, reimagined editions of classic books. And, using their best pencils and photo editing software, they've come up with some killer designs!

Having already completed a successful round of fundraising, Rock Paper Books are back with a new Kickstarter project to help finance 30 more cover designs. With 12 already completed, including favourite titles such as Pride and Prejudice, Flatland, and Tarzan of the Apes, they now need backing to finish the remaining designs and support their publication.

The team hopes these covers will encourage a new generation of readers to discover classic titles, as well as giving book fans a reason to revisit their favourites. Get a taste of what to expect from Rock Paper Books by exploring the concept art below.

And don't forget, we're looking for the world's best cover designs, so if you like the look of Rock Paper Books' work, be sure to vote for them!

Italian artist Andrea de Santis created this cover for Jane Austen's masterpiece

This abstract classic gets a geometric design courtesy of Rutger Paulusse

Adrian Fernandez says books are a good way to catch people and get them reading

Dave Perillo came up with this stylised cover concept

This digital art cover was made by Michael Keliher

