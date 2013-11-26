Illustrator's intricate doodles on unusual canvas

Draw Coffee showcases the relationship between coffee and creativity

There's plenty of you out there that cannot start your day without a sip of the good stuff - coffee. One such designer that loves his fix of caffeine is Washington, DC coffee fiend Ben Blake. The artist has taken his love of the beverage to new heights with this series of illustrations.

He started Draw Coffee - a small project inspired by the relationship between coffee and creativity. His various sketches and pieces of doodle art involve his journey through coffee, whether it's the drawings themselves or the choice of canvas. These examples do both.

These monochrome drawings focus on coffee culture and Blake’s favourite roasteries and cafés. We love his attention to detail and the different styles he plays with.

