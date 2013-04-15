Stamp your face on this interactive art project

Remember Mr Potato Head? The hours you used to spend as a kid rearranging his features and accessories? Well, if you're after a nostalgic treat, Face Stamp! is the perfect interactive project for your inner child.

Presented by Human After All, Face Stamp! is an interactive art experience that lets you create faces using illustrations by Jean Jullien, Siggi Eggertsson, Malika Favre, Craig & Karl, Emily Forgot, Adrian Johnson, Supermundane and doodle queen Hattie Stewart.

You'll be able to take part at London’s Pick Me Up, from 18-28 April at Somerset House. The Face Stamp! illustrated rubber stamps will be available for the taking to create your own unique piece of work. With each designer producing eyes, mouths, glasses and more, we're sure that some of you will produce some real beauties!

Like this? Read these!

Free graffiti font selection

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Have you heard of a great interactive event? Let us know in the comments box below!